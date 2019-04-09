Posted on by

GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HONOR, MERIT ROLLS


Honor Roll

(All A’s)

2nd grade: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother

4th grade: Gage Beacom, Ashtyn Gall

5th grade: Brooke Bower, Amy Caldwell, Santi Camacho, Levi Harvey, Alexis Russell

7th grade: Sophia Harvey

8th grade: LeighAnn Bower, Cassidy Gamble

10th grade: Hannah Caldwell

11th grade: Naomi Shipman

12th grade: Madison Fry, Kristen Mosher

Merit Roll

(All A’s & B’s)

2nd grade: Bryce Horn, Aveah Simpson

3rd grade: Landen Bower, Patrick Harvel, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting

4th grade: James Fleak, Elisha Harvel, Caleb Strother, Evan Thompson, Samara Tieche, Annoura Tomlinson, Grace Zader

5th grade: Abby Millinger

6th grade: Kaden Gall, Haleigh Roles, Levi Sinclair, David Zieber

7th grade: Rylen Prothman

8th grade: Guinevere Jackson

9th grade: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble

10th grade: Jungi Jeong, Laura Lastoria, Connor Page

11th grade: Nick Bowron, Tori Griffin, Zach Zader

12th grade: Micah Hallbrook