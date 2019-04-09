GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HONOR, MERIT ROLLS

Honor Roll
(All A’s)
2nd grade: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother
4th grade: Gage Beacom, Ashtyn Gall
5th grade: Brooke Bower, Amy Caldwell, Santi Camacho, Levi Harvey, Alexis Russell
7th grade: Sophia Harvey
8th grade: LeighAnn Bower, Cassidy Gamble
10th grade: Hannah Caldwell
11th grade: Naomi Shipman
12th grade: Madison Fry, Kristen Mosher
Merit Roll
(All A’s & B’s)
2nd grade: Bryce Horn, Aveah Simpson
3rd grade: Landen Bower, Patrick Harvel, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting
4th grade: James Fleak, Elisha Harvel, Caleb Strother, Evan Thompson, Samara Tieche, Annoura Tomlinson, Grace Zader
5th grade: Abby Millinger
6th grade: Kaden Gall, Haleigh Roles, Levi Sinclair, David Zieber
7th grade: Rylen Prothman
8th grade: Guinevere Jackson
9th grade: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble
10th grade: Jungi Jeong, Laura Lastoria, Connor Page
11th grade: Nick Bowron, Tori Griffin, Zach Zader
12th grade: Micah Hallbrook