Good Friday Service planned

A somber Good Friday service, sponsored by Key Ministries of Morrow County, will be held April 19, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, located one mile south of Johnsville at 6808 State Route 314.

During the service, which will be held from noon to 3 p.m., seven area pastors will each bring a brief message related to the last seven words of Christ spoken as he suffered and died on the Cross. These words were spoken during His three hours of darkness and suffering.

There will be hymns sung throughout the service and visitors can come and go as their schedules allow.

Pastors participating include Steve Dennis, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Cardington, who will implore “Father Forgive Them,” Jeff Hubschman, Bryn Zion Baptist Church, repeats Jesus’ assurance, “Today You will be with me,” Donna Mills, Chapel Hills United Methodist Church, declaring “Woman, Behold Your Son,” Patrick Kelly, St. John’s Lutheran Church, pleading “My God, My God, Why?” Paul Turner, First United Methodist Church, Cardington, confessing, “I thirst,” and Victoria Troutman, pastor of Center and Fairview UMC, “ concluding “It is Finished.”

Stephan Bloomfield, pastor of First Baptist Church, Mt Gilead, will offer words of commitment, “Father, Into Your Hands.”

Pastor of the host church is Patrick Kelly. Refreshments of fruit, veggies, cookies, coffee and juice will be served by the ladies of the church throughout the afternoon.