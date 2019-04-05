Highland third graders kick it with “GOAL”

SPARTA — The Highland community got a special treat Tuesday evening with a performance of the musical program “GOAL” by third graders.

The 130 students kept a full house of parents, grandparents and neighbors enthralled with songs that have a mixture of pop, Latin and rap musical beats.

Highland Elementary Principal Shawn Winkelfoos welcomed the crowd and introduced the musical that celebrates the beauty of the sport of soccer and also conveys the value of good sportsmanship and team work.

In the words of one song, “It’s not if you win it, but how you win it.”

Songs moved at a fast pace with the students making many hand motions. Thirty speaking parts were included that talk about the rules of “the beautiful game.”

Spanish words were also mixed in to many songs. “El Juego Bonita” or “The Beautiful Game” was clearly a favorite of the children who sang it with lots of heart.

Music teacher Kayla McMurry closed the program and thanked the crowd for coming.

Highland third graders perform the musical “GOAL”that celebrates the beauty of the sport of soccer and the value of sportsmanship and team work. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_MVIMG_20190402_190613-1-.jpg Highland third graders perform the musical “GOAL”that celebrates the beauty of the sport of soccer and the value of sportsmanship and team work. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel