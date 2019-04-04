Highland Business Professionals advance to nationals

SPARTA — Highland High School’s Business Professionals of America students competed at the BPA State Leadership Conference in Columbus on March 14.

Nineteen students represented Highland High School in various business events at the Ohio conference under the instruction of Lanae Aulino, Business Teacher/BPA Advisor.

Five of the following Highland students will advance to BPA Nationals in Anaheim, California, in May: Kelly Anglin (1st Interview Skills), Clay Schindley, Josh Frazier, and Garrett Milburn (2nd Financial Analyst Team), Dakota Hardesty (4th Medical Office Procedures), and Whitney Church (5th Fundamental Spreadsheet).

Other top ten finishers in the state were the team of Olivia Tocash, Ian Connors, Mack Anglin, and Jarin Vasquez (6th Presentation Management Team), and Grace Carder (9th Database Applications). The only other Highland student to advance to nationals was Gary Coffee, in Database Applications in 2014.

Of the 9,814 student members from career centers and high schools across the state, 1,893 students advanced to the state level.

Shown are, from left: Garrett Milburn, Clay Schindley, Kelly Anglin, Whitney Church, and Dakota Hardesty.