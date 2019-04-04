“Dine to Donate” for United Way

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County is one of five counties that will compete for top honors for their county United Way in April and May.

Morrow County United Way Director Jodi Hayes is spreading the word that April 23 is Morrow County’s day to “dine out for Morrow County United Way at Ponderosa in Marion.”

The Morrow County United Way will receive 10 percent of the restaurant’s sales on April 23. Other counties competing are: Marion on April 30, Crawford on May 7, Wyandot on May 14 and Union on May 21.

The county that gets the largest donation out of the five will receive a match, or double from Ponderosa.

“So spread the word,” Hayes said. “Bring your family and friends and dine out for United Way at Ponderosa April 23.”