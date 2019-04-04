Marionaires present program at Palace Theatre

MARION — The Marionaires Barbershop Chorus presents “Everyone In Harmony” April 27 at the historic Palace Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program is at 7 p.m.

An organ concert featuring Dave Calendine from the Detroit Fox Theatre on the Palace organ is at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Also appearing with the Marionaires are award winning guest quartets Dem Boys and Harmonic Thunder.

Afterglow will be in the May Pavilion. Tickets available from any Marionaires member or by calling the Palace at 740-383-2101, Ken Heimlich at 419-864-3268 or the Southland Barbershop in Marion at 740-383-1002.

Sponsors are Precision Auto Repair & Towing and United Church Homes.