Singer tabbed ‘Most Promising’ in category

Area performer has been dubbed again by NACMAI as “Most Promising Female Entertainer 50 and Over,” in the category of “New Country.”

Rebecca Kiernan (Bec Silveous) also nabbed for the first time since entering the competition in 2016, the title “Horizon” Female “Vocalist 50 & Over,” in the category of “New Country,” in March at the 22nd Annual North American Country Music Association, International, that was held on the Country Tonite Stage in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The Morrow County native has been singing and performing many venues and including a radio station WMNF Florida Folk Show out of Tampa Florida, Mount Vernon Memorial Theatre, Marion Palace Theatre, coffee houses, bars and deli’s, busking on town and city sidewalks around the area, and recently performed at Troubadour Farm in a “Nashville” style setting called, “In The Round,” with two other ladies.

Kiernan is a member of the Westerville Songwriters Association as well as the Columbus Songwriters Association, and due to compete in the “2018 Grand Finale Showcase, which will take place sometime in April 2019

She will perform at the Delaware Arts Festival on Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m. She will also be performing many of her songs on stage during the Morrow County Fair being put on by WDLR Radio station’s open mic.

Kiernan hopefully will be hosting an open mic at Legacy (Farmstead Restaurant) in the future.

You can find her current music on Spotify, ITunes, and other venues that offer Mp3 downloads, under her name Rebecca B Kiernan “When the Leaves Fall.”