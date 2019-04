FULTON — Key Ministries will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Lutheran Memorial Camp beginning at 7 a.m.

Adam Garrabrandt, Alum Creek Friends parishioner, is organizing the service which will be held in the Cedar Lodge.

Bob and Marlene Mason will lead the singing of the songs. Light refreshments will be served following the service.

The camp is located on State Route 61, south of Fulton.