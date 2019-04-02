PROPERTY TRANSFERS

MARCH TRANSACTIONS
2209 CR 69, Canaan Township, Robert and Deana Detwiler to Thomas Murphy and Sharon Robichaud, $177,500.
2459 CR 59, Canaan Township, Byron and Lori McLain to Dean and Jill Crosby, $130,000.
471 Kinsale Place, Cardington, Ronald and Christine Wellman to Adam and Kari Henthorn, $130,000.
Lot 8, Congress Township, Thomas Novisky to Troy Matheny, $380,000.
5973 CR 109, Franklin Township, Micahel and Amber Hoffman to Daniel Hughes and Ashley Davis, $255,000.
588 Grant St., Mount Gilead, Bryan Lancaster to Jack and Danielle Bault, $150,200.
901 E. High St., Mount Gilead, Pine Laks Golf Club VTM, LLC to 4KO LLC, $1,250,000.
CR 191, Harmony Township, Marcum Property Management Trust to Bruce and Jane Beacom, $144,000.
5055 CR 23, Harmony Township, RT Renovations LLC, to Ricky and Michelle Wolford, $179,500.
3920 CR 114, Harmony Township, Steven and Janice Hazelwood to Wells Fargo Bank, $81,000.
CR 169, Lincoln Township, Mary Ann Trimmer to Andrew and Holly Dudgeon, $59,000.
3208 CR 24, Lincoln Township, Homer Spaulding to Dalton Bischoff, $128,000.
9360 TR 249, North Bloomfield Township, David and Stephanie Connell to Nicholas Detray, $265,000.
6004 TR 80, Perry Township, Christopher Pajot to Machenzie Taylor, $70,000.
TR 166, Peru Township, Bruner Land Company to Adam and Crystal Bernard, $65,900.
570 CR 204, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, Tim Hass to Jeffrey and Teresa Evans, $305,000.
975 TR 198, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, Cindy Pursel to Jordan Crowe and Heather Krueger, $153,500.
2386 TR 6, Troy Township, Mark and Elizabeth Delaney to Brett and Jaime Bratton, $285,000.
1471 CR 159, Westfield Township, Niendam Trust to Kris and Carol Seitz, $245,000.
Source: Morrow County Auditor