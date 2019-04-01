Work continues on village pool

MOUNT GILEAD — The municipal pool should be ready by the time warm weather arrives. Dan Rogers, village administrator, reported on several projects being done at Village Council’s meeting Monday night.

The rebuilt pump will be installed in the next couple of weeks. Also, the new platform will be installed after the pump installation.

The pool will be drained and cleaned during the month of April, along with re-sealing of the walls. The pool is slated to open Memorial Day weekend.

In other business:

• Crews dug up the sanitary sewer behind the homes on Willow and Catalpa Lane to repair the line. “A lateral coming into the main had collapsed. This was finished the same day with minor damage done to the yards,” Rogers said.

• The new 10-inch valve was installed March 27 at the water plant. The valve had been leaking for some time and coordination between the tower being full and the start of removal was going to be tight.

This is the line that feeds the Douglas Street Tower. Work reportedly went smoothly and water was pumping again by 2 p.m.

• High winds had knocked down a number of village street signs. As many of those as possible have been fixed.

• The new brackets for the veterans’ banners are due to arrive. Plans are to install them this month.

• The zoning change for 62 E. North St. passed in Planning Commission. The ordinance requires three scheduled readings before village council.

• Village Fire Department has taken 99 calls to date this year, including 13 over the past two weeks. Three of those involved crashes.