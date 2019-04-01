Local author to visit Cardington-Lincoln Public Library

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library invites you to Mingle with Mindy, on Monday, April 8, 7-8 p.m. for a conversation with local Edgar Award-winning author, Mindy McGinnis, about the release of her eighth book, “Heroine.”

It is a compassionate, compelling, and terrifying story about a high school softball player’s addiction to opioids. This cautionary tale is a young adult fiction work that will help readers understand how heroin can infiltrate even the most promising lives.

McGinnis will share how she creates worlds in crisis and characters who must respond to those crises when no choice is morally clear or simple. She will also be available at 6:30 p.m. and after the talk to sell and sign her newest release as well as previously published works.

A light refreshment will be provided.

McGinnis’ visit to her hometown library comes during National Library Week 2019 observed April 7-13. With the theme “Libraries = Strong Communities”, National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.

This year marks the 61st year for the annual celebration originally based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries. Today, libraries offer much more than books to read. Americans learn life skills, find jobs, use technology, connect with government resources and take advantage of meeting space in libraries across the nation.