Seniors learn about nutrition

Candace Heer from the OSU Extension Agency, spoke to Cardington Seniors during the monthly luncheon held at the Senior Center March 22.

Heer described the many programs available to county residents when the levy money is provided.

Goals for presentation were understanding nutritional needs for older adults, learning what affects nutrition and learning what affects nutritional intake, learning strategies for maintaining good health and exploring food sources for needed nutrients.

She distributed information sheets on water-seven tips; my plate for older adults; aging and eating; dental health; osteoporosis, the weakening of bones causing bones to break easily, and nutrients in foods.

Giving the prayer at this meeting was Pastor Steve Dennis. Devotions were given by Pastor Paul Turner which were based on John: 13, describing Jesus washing the feet of the disciples.

The ministers will be chaplains on a rotation basis for the next senior meetings. Pastor Dennis will serve as chaplain in April, May and June.