COMMUNITY CALENDAR

April 5

Buckeye Tom’s Hunting Heritage Banquet. Handlebar Ranch 6695 Township Road 76. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information contact Liz and Wade Looker 419-210-4071.

April 6

Vegetative Propagation Class. Presented by OSU Extension-Morrow County, 10 a.m.-noon. Merry Tapp, Franklin County Master Gardener Volunteer, will be teaching how to propagate your plants through vegetative cuttings. Ag Credit Building 2nd Floor Conference Room, 5362 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead.

Free Fresh Produce Market. Held at North Woodbury Alliance Church 6385 State Route 314 Mount Gilead. 11 a.m. Bring photo ID and your own bags or boxes. No residency requirement.

April 9

55+ Lunch, noon, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Bring a side dish to share if you can. Library will provide the main dish, drinks and utensils. Catch up on news about the I-71/State Route 95 Interchange with the Bonecutter family.

April 13

Quilters Market Day, a “Flea Market” for quilters, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fredericktown Schools, 111 Stadium Drive; admission $5. There will also be a fat quarter drawing. Applications to be a vendor or to have a quilt in the show are due April 1 and can be found by visiting www.fredericktown.net/quiltersmarket.htm or by calling 740-694-6140.

April 15

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet for their regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the conference room at the Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate Building.

April 17

Spaghetti Dinner for Mount Gilead Schools, 6-8 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School. Ask questions and get information about the district finances and how the levy will affect students.

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m., pork cutlet and mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls dessert, drink. $8 per person; children 10 and under free. Dine-in or Carry-out available.

May 2-3

Sacred Hearts Church Rummage Sale at Foeller Hall, 4680 U.S. 42, Cardington, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Sponsored by Host Guild Of Sacred Hearts Parish.

Blood drives

Cardington

April 6: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.

Iberia

April 11: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Washington Township trustee building, 3612 Cemetery Road.

Marengo

April 12: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main Street.

Mount Gilead

April 26: 1 – 7 p.m., Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.