COMMUNITY EASTER EVENTS

Saturday April 13

Chesterville Easter Egg Hunt. Bunny craft for the kids, bunny face painting, bunny hop races, snacks, meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. 10:30 a.m.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Johnsville Fire Department. Hours are 9 a.m.-noon. Located at 7478 County Road 242. Visit their Facebook page for details.

Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall on CR 26 in Marengo.For kids from 2 years through 4th grade. Sponsored by the Marengo UMC Youth Group, Marengo Bent & Dent & Flea Market.

Annual Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt. Held at Mount Gilead State Park. For kids up through age 11. Eggs with candy and some special prizes. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Starts at 10 a.m. Free.

Donuts with the Easter Bunny. Cardington-Lincoln High School Cafeteria. Activities, games, donuts, drinks and a picture with the Easter Bunny. Tickets the day of the event will be $6 at the door. 8-10 a.m. For tickets or more info email: Kirsten.ebert@cardington.k12.oh.us.

Sunday April 14

An Afternoon with the Easter Bunny. Pleasant Ridge Farm. Easter Bunny, snacks, pictures. Free event. Bring a camera. 2-4 p.m. 5555 Township Road 59, Mount Gilead.

Saturday April 20

Easter Egg Hunt at Williamsport United Methodist Church State Route 42; 9 a.m.