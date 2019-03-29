One vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on Friday at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Township Road 110 in Gilead Township.

Dane E. Strait, 47, of Mount Gilead, was driving a Silver 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan southwest on Township Road 110. Mr. Strait failed to negotiate a curve and went left of center, off the left side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

Strait succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Mount Gilead Post was assisted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Gilead Fire Department, Morrow County EMS and Morrow County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Patrol Post.

