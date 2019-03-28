Morrow County Farm Bureau aids Nebraska flood victims

The 100 plus people who attended the Farm Bureau Members Appreciation breakfast at the Handlebar Ranch Saturday, March 23, have a goal this year.

Abra Dunn, organization director of Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland Counties, cited the help the Farm Bureau is taking to assist people in Nebraska recover from the recent massive and destructive flooding.

“The Morrow County Farm Bureau is collecting donations and they are donating more. It is humbling to see so many people gather to help with this crisis,” said Dunn.

Warren Davis, a Farm Bureau trustee, said “The timing of this breakfast is perfect for us to help our fellow farmers in Nebraska.”

He and Dunn said that a caravan will be leaving on April 5 to take supplies and donations to Nebras- ka. Among the supplies being taken for farmers are fences, food for animals, farm supplies, etc.

Cash donations can be made by going on line to Nebras- ka Farm Bureau, Ohio Rural American Relief on Facebook or by contacting a local Farm Bureau member. Cash donations can be sent to the Farm Bureau at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield, 44906. For more information the web site is neb.org/get-involved/disaster-assistance.

Cooking the menu of pancakes, French toast, sausage/ham, biscuits and gravy, and toppings of Pleiades Maple Products were Kathy Gerasimof, Angie Bush and Roger Beck.

Helping to serve were county officials Kim Bood, clerk of courts; Mike Goff, treasurer, Pat Davies, auditor, Tom Whiston and Warren Davis, commissioners; and Dixie Shinaberry, recorder. Tom Smith, assistant prosecutor and Eddie Lu Meimer Special guest was Riordan McClain, 87th Ohio House District Rep., and Dale Minyo, the voice of agriculture in Ohio.

Also attending were the Morrow County Junior Fair Dairy Princesses, twins Lydia and Elizabeth Leonard of Mount Gilead.

Groups offering displays included the Morrow County Farm Bureau, Morrow County Dairy Association; OSU Extension Office, the Farm Service Agency; Pleiades Maple Products, Morrow County Recycling, director Lyndsey Grimm; and Marilyn Weiler representing the Head Waters.

Some of those who helped serve the breakfast at the Farmers Appreciation breakfast were from left: Abra Dunn, director of the Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland Counties of the Farm Bureau, Tom Whiston, Eddie Lou Meimer, Pat Davies, Warren Davis, Tom Smith and Kathy Gerasimof, who helped cook the breakfast. Officials not pictured are Kim Bood, Dixie Shinaberry, State Rep. Riordan McClain and Dale Minyo and cook Angie Bush.