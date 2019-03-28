Mount Gilead Schools OKs contract for psychologist

The Mount Gilead Board of Education resolved two items in a special board meeting March 25.

• The board approved a three-year, 115 day, $58,000 contract for Tabatha Walls, psychologist, which is effective August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2022. Voting yes on the contract were Denny West, Matt Griffith, and Mike Sayers, nays were Virgil Staley and Brian Barnett.

• The board also approved an amendment to the 2019-2020 school calendar. The amendment was to change the last student day from June 8, 2020 to June 5, 2020. In doing so, February 17, 2020, will now be a regular school day and June 8, 2020 will be a teacher in service day.

It was a unanimous vote to approve the amendments.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Gilead School Board is April 16, 7 p.m.