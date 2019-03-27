Blankenship joins CENTURY 21 Gold Standard

MOUNT GILEAD — (Grassroots Newswire) — CENTURY 21 Gold Standard is announced Bobi Blankenship has joined its firm as a sales associate. She will specialize in property sales in the Marion & Central Ohio area.

“We are thrilled to have Bobi join our team,” said Chris Conant of Century 21 Gold Standard. “It’s an exciting time to be with the CENTURY 21 System as we increase our market presence in Marion & Central Ohio.”

Conant added, “We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure that CENTURY 21 associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients.”

