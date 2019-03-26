Auxiliary Unit 97 sends two to Girls State

CARDINGTON — Meeting for the first time since January, members of Jenkins-Vaughan American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97 learned that two Cardington-Lincoln High School junior girls have applied to attend the 2019 session of Buckeye Girls State in June.

Making the announcement was Linda Gordon. The unit approved payment of the fee for the girls’ attendance.

Membership Chairman Betty Cook reported the unit has reached 76 percent of its membership goal.

Community Service Chairman Clara McClenathan asked that members send her their community hours and charity donations so she can send in her report due April 15.

She advised that unit members will make neck pillows during the April unit meeting. These pillows are used in local nursing homes.

There are 16 veterans in Morrow County nursing homes, including five in the Morrow Manor in Chesterville, it was reported.

Reporting on Children and Youth, Patty McAvoy said she has been working with elementary students in their reading program this school year.

Gordon said that Poppy Days will be observed the weekend of May 17-18.

Donations from Poppy Days are to be used by veterans and discussion was held with suggestions for veterans in local nursing homes, home bound veterans and funding to the veterans’ council.

Friends of Cardington’s Bingo will be played April 5. It was decided the unit serve the same menu. There is a need for donations of water, pies, cookies, sloppy joe sandwiches as well as workers.

The meeting closed with a salute to the flag and the closing prayer led by Chaplain Esther Cellan.