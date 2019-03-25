MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

March 18-24
Assist other Agency, SR 656, South Bloomfield.
Theft, SR 61, Bennington.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 42, Congress.
Lockout, Road 59, Perry.
Vandalism, Road 188, Chester.
Disabled vehicle, Road 29, North Bloomfield.
Assault, Mount Gilead.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 179, Chester.
Assist other Agency, Road 20, Harmony.
911 hangup, SR 314, Perry.
Animal call, SR 229, Bennington.
Theft, Road 256, Bennington.
Domestic, Road 9, Washington.
Vandalism, Road 15, Bennington.
911 hangup, Road 108, Franklin
Harassment, SR 19, Congress.
Animal call, Road 24, Lincoln.
Assist other Agency, Road 228, Peru.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 42, Westfield.
Burglary, Road 67, Canaan.
Harassment, Road 121, Harmony.
Suspicious person, Road 166, Peru.
Theft, SR 61, Bennington.
Juvenile complaint, Edison.
Disabled vehicle, SR 309, Washington.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 218, Peru.
Stolen vehicle, Road 110, Gilead.
Suspicious vehicle, Chesterville.
Suspicious person, SR 95, Gilead.
Burglary in Progress, Road 169, Lincoln.
Vandalism, RD 108, Franklin.
Theft, Road 26, Bennington.
Animal call, Road 61, Washington.
Vandalism, Road 156, Westfield.
Domestic, Chesterville.
Theft, Mount Gilead.
Vandalism, SR 97, Troy.
Neighbor dispute, Road 35, North Bloomfield.
Domestic, Road 21, Peru.
911 hangup, Road 57, Troy.
Domestic, SR 61, Bennington.
Domestic, Road 132, Cardington.
911 hangup, SR 314, South Bloomfield.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 235, Perry.