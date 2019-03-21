ADAMH board names new finance director

MARION — David Chimahusky is the new finance director for the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board. He will work out of the ADAMH Board’s office in Bucyrus.

Chimahusky has been an Assistant Auditor III at the Ohio Auditor of State since 2014, where he conducted in-depth analysis of local government financial statements. He performed risk assessments of governmental financial statement controls and risk analysis of macroeconomic and industry level conditions to develop appropriate audit planning strategies.

While there, Chimahusky studied accounts payable and accounts receivable processes and made recommendations on best practice procedures. He also prepared further recommendations to improve and clarify entity controls, policy, and compliance with Federal and State requirements. Additionally he gained understanding of and performed testing over Federal awards to ensure compliance with Federal requirements for Single Audit reporting.

“I’m pleased to have someone of David’s caliber on staff,” said board executive director Brad DeCamp. “His experience with the auditor of state and understanding of local government finance will be a huge asset to our board.”

Chimahusky received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration, with a double major in finance and accounting, from Tiffin University in 2013. He served eight years with the U.S. Army Reserves, with one year active-duty deployment experience. He was honorably discharged as a Non-Commissioned Officer in 2010.