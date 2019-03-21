OhioHealth Marion implements Mako Robotic arm assisted surgeries

MARION — Through a new partnership with Stryker Mako Robotics, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital is now offering robotic arm assisted surgeries. The new technology is expected to enhance surgical precision and speed patient recovery times for total and partial knee replacement surgeries.

“This partnership will help us deliver on our mission to provide the latest in advanced care close to home,” said Brent Mellis, DO, a Marion-based orthopedic surgeon. “Because the procedures are minimally invasive, it’s also designed to help us get patients back to their active lifestyles as quickly as possible.”

A recent clinical and economic analysis found that the Mako Robotics technology resulted in:

• Increased implant placement accuracy

• Lower early post-operative pain

• Reduced average length of stay for procedures

• Reduced revision rates at 24 months

• Higher patient satisfaction

• Lower all-cause readmission and associated payer costs

“This partnership will allow us to plan the procedure in advance, make intra-operative adjustments and execute the final plan flawlessly via robotic-arm assisted technology,” said J. J. Guth, MD, a Marion-based orthopedic surgeon (pictured). “In fact, studies comparing the robotic procedures to traditional manual procedures found that, in some cases, the technology can increase surgical accuracy by up to 49 percent.”

With more than 150,000 Mako Robotic Arm assisted surgeries performed across the United States, the procedure is a proven technology. Its consistent, submillimeter accuracy has driven reproducible clinical outcomes for more than 434 other locations across the nation, including at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

