SPARTA — Each year Highland FFA hosts FFA Week for members of our chapter, and of our community, to engage in. At our February Meeting, FFA Week committee members planned fun events and activities for the week.

As in past years, we planned daily ag-related dress up themes and lunch activities for the high schoolers to participate in. Students look forward to these days to have some fun with their peers and to learn about Ag.

In addition, officers held a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast for teachers and staff on Thursday before school. The teachers loved this breakfast and as they’ve said before, it’s their favorite day of the school year. To conclude FFA Week, we also had a Drive Your Tractor to School Day on Friday.

This year we had a large amount of students and staff engaging in our activities and we’d like to thank all who made this year’s FFA Week so memorable.

Drive Your Tractor to School Day was part of Highland FFA Week.