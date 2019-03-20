Historical Society dinner, program set

MOUNT GILEAD — The annual dinner and meeting of the Morrow County Historical Society is Thursday, April 11.

It will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead, and the theme of this year’s program is “Morrow County and the Great War” (World War I).

Social time is at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner to start at 6 p.m.

Those attending can have a choice of either chicken or ham with their meal. Special dietary needs may also be accommodated upon request.

Members of the Historical Society will be voting on proposed changes in the organization’s constitution and by-laws, as well as conducting the election of officers.

Tickets for the banquet are $15 per person, and must be paid for in advance.

Deadline for reservations is April 4, and the check or money order may be mailed to the Historical Society at 17 West High Street, Mt. Gilead OH 43338. Be sure to choose “chicken” or “ham” for your dinner.

Anyone with questions can call Phylis Miller at (419) 946-7264.