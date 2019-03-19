Food service conference held

The School Nutrition Association held its annual Legislative Action Conference in Washington D.C. Feb 22-26. Area Food Service Director, Deb Hart, Highland/Cardington Local Schools and Nikki Morrison, Northmor Local Schools, represented the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) board to inform congressmen from Ohio on child nutrition issues. They served on a focus group with the National Dairy Council as well as a session with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, concerning school lunch funding, administrative reviews, and the issue of commodity dollars to support school breakfast. Hart and Morrison visited the offices of Representatives Latta, Joyce Beaty and Troy Baldersen seeking support. The SNA has been successful in relaxing some of the tight restrictions on school lunch including restrictive sodium levels and milk percentages. They are continuing to follow USDA guidelines while providing children with nutritious meals. Pictured, from left, are OASBO Board Members Sally Rathje, Delaware City Schools; Deb Hart, Highland/Cardington Local Schools; Nikki Morrison, Northmor Local Schools; aide for Troy Baldersen, Julie Carvi, Bexley City Schools and Beverly Wasserbeck, North Union Local Schools.

