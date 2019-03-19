Street signs stolen, others damaged

MOUNT GILEAD — The village is replacing a number of street signs that have been stolen.

“Hartman’s has given me prices and I will be ordering them soon,” Village Administrator Dan Rogers told Village Council Monday night. High winds also knocked down some of the village’s street signs.

The stolen signs, roughly 25 of them, cost about $800 to replace.

• Rogers also said he will be ordering the new flag banners for downtown.

“Donna (Carver) and I have been working on the new brackets and the banners for honoring the veterans. There will be 82 new veteran banners installed before the Victory Shaft Celebration.”

That celebration will be held in September. Details will be announced soon.

• Council also heard a presentation from Superintendent Jeff Thompson and Brandie Salisbury regarding the May 7 schools levy.

“I’m a proud 1991 Mount Gilead High School graduate who moved back her to raise our family,” Salisbury said.

Thompson talked about the need to pass the five-year, .75 percent income tax levy to preserve elementary art, music and physical education; full-day kindergarten and avoid cuts in busing.

No-cost sports and music programs at the middle and high school levels also could be affected, if the district’s levy fails, they said.

A .50 percent income tax levy failed in November by 23 votes.

“We need community involvement, word of mouth out in the community, and your vote on May 7th,” Thompson said.

In other business:

• The new garbage truck is due to arrive by April 26.

• Crews dug up sanitary sewer lines behind homes on Willow and Catalpa Lane to repair the line about 250 feet off of Lee Street. The problem was fixed.

• The final meeting for the Planning Commission to recommend to council whether to rezone property at 62 E. North St. will be held on Thursday, in council chambers.