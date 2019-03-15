Second graders share reading

MOUNT GILEAD — The second graders at Park Avenue Elementary are celebrating at the end of each reading unit. After the second unit was completed, the students were excited to share their non-fiction projects with other students in K, 1st, and 5th grades.

The students made posters to help guide them as they shared their expertise on a topic of their choosing.

The end of Unit 3 was celebrated by having ginger tea, cookies, and reciting poetry or singing songs to share their growing fluency skills. One of the texts used for the fluency unit was “Houndsley and Catina” by James Howe. In the story, Catina likes to settle in with a cup of ginger tea when writing her stories. Many students had never had ginger tea, so instructor Mandy Rocks included this in their celebration.

The students really enjoyed sharing their poems and songs in front of their classmates. Rocks said she had expected that some would be very nervous, but was pleasantly surprised by how well they each bravely spoke out and performed.

Second grade students show off their reading posters. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_IMG_0768.jpg Second grade students show off their reading posters. Courtesy Photos Park Avenue Elemenary second grade students read aloud and had a tea celebration. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_IMG_1268.jpg Park Avenue Elemenary second grade students read aloud and had a tea celebration. Courtesy Photos