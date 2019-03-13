Harmony Township joins OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced that Harmony Township’s (Morrow County) online checkbook has been added to OhioCheckbook.com.

Sprague recognizes the value in continuing the legacy of the Ohio Checkbook, viewing it as a great resource in the quest for greater transparency in government.

“Ohio taxpayers deserve to know how their hard-earned dollars are being spent in local and state government, and that is exactly what the Ohio Checkbook allows them to see,” Sprague said. “We are excited to have Harmony Township join us as a partner in moving towards a more transparent future.”

Harmony Township is the fourth township in Morrow County to join OhioCheckbook.com. The township’s online checkbook includes over 2,000 individual transactions that represent more than $1 million in spending from 2013 through 2017.

“We want the residents of Harmony Township to understand how their hard earned money is spent,” said John Pennington, Fiscal Officer of Harmony Township. “The township does a lot with a shoe-string budget and they should know their dollars are being put to good use.”

Launched in 2014, OhioCheckbook.com became the first resource aiming to make all state spending information available online. For three years running, Ohio has been recognized by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group with the number one government transparency ranking in the country.

Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has garnered the interest of those hoping to learn more about how Ohio’s tax dollars are spent.