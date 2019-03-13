Martha Porter turns 102

Martha Porter observed her 102nd birthday on March 7 with her family members in attendance.

A long-time Ashley resident, Martha is a 1935 graduate of Cardington High School. She was born in 1917 in Cardington to the late John and Lula Marie Kehrwecker.

She earned her nursing degree from Samaritan School of Nursing in Ashland in 1938 and worked at the University Hospital, Columbus, Marion City Hospital and Marion General Hospital, Marion, before retiring after working 40 years.

Martha continued her nursing duties in Ashley walking to her patients’ homes. She never drove or owned an automobile.

Although her vision is impaired, she is in good health otherwise, taking only a daily vitamin supplement. She loves to talk on the telephone and never misses her favorite television shows, “CBS Evening News,” “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Martha credits her longevity to her deep faith. She was active with the Westfield United Methodist Church until it closed and attended the Ashley UMC.

Martha’s husband, Ralph Porter, passed away in 1995.

Her children are Kay (Don) Healea; Pam (Paul) Fling; William Porter and Doug (Carol) Porter. She has ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Congratulatory cards can be sent to Martha at the Sara Moore Home, Room 304, 26 N. Union St., Delaware OH 43015.

Pictured is Martha Porter, celebrating 102 years on March 7. She is shown with the cake provided by her family. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Martha-Porter-with-her-cake-102-years-old.jpg Pictured is Martha Porter, celebrating 102 years on March 7. She is shown with the cake provided by her family. Courtesy Photo