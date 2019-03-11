CARDINGTON FFA in speech competition

Cardington FFA member Emma Burchett competed in the State Advanced Creed speaking contest when it was held March 2. She placed fourth in her preliminary room.

Prior to this, she competed in the district contest held Feb. 21 where she placed first. Joining her at this competition were Isabelle Crum, placing third in prepared public speaking and Beth Hardwick, placing fourth in creed speaking.

They competed at sub-district on Feb. 12 and were joined by Jacob Levering who competed in extemporaneous public speaking.

Other members competing in the public speaking contest at the county level were Tess Ruehrmund, Kirsten Bronnette, Sam West-Miller, Alexis Howard, Mikaela Osborne, Maddie Brehm, Lexy Brook-Hobbs, Cameron Kinsey, Bryce Moodispaugh and Dana Bertke.

The chapter is proud of everyone who participated and especially proud of Emma’s advancing to state.

FFA WEEK

FFA members across the nation participated in National FFA Week beginning Feb. 18.

Cardington’s FFA Chapter competed in Ag Olympics, which involved chicken bowling, donut on a string and many other events. Members also participated in theme days which were as follows: Tuesday: Camo/hat day; Wednesday: dress like a farmer day: Thursday: drive your truck or tractor to school day and Friday: USA Day.

The chapter also held a pizza party for the class which participated in the most theme days and social media challenges.

The class that won was the fifth period Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Class. The chapter had a lot of fun making memories during this week and is excited for FFA Week next year.

Courtesy Photo