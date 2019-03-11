Maple Syrup Festival sends kids camping

FULTON — Six to eight children will enjoy the experience of camping this summer as a result of the attendance at the annual Maple Syrup Festival at the Lutheran Memorial Camp.

Although attendance, at 445, was down, the positive is that these children will be given the camp experience, thanks to those who attended the annual event, said Pat Surbella, office manager.

The Cedar Lodge where the meal was served, was decorated for Easter and provided a festive atmosphere. Appreciation is extended to Food Service Manager Melissa Gray for her efforts decorating the lodge, keeping the kitchen moving up to demand and creating baked goods to sell.

This year for the first time, the meal was served buffet style. Thanks to Erlsten Brothers for providing the maple syrup and sales of maple products.

Surbella also thanked Mike Ford for coming in on Saturday to dig fresh sassafras for the tea. The strains of music by the Avalon 9 provided an entertaining back ground for the brunch. Cody Miller and

his family provided a family affair at the Sugar Shack demonstrating the process of making maple syrup.

Cub Scout Troop 95 helped to clear and reset tables. Volunteers helped in many other areas, including taking tickets at the door for the lunch.

Dining at the Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival were Columbus residents Jerry Brenik and his daughter Kristi Kline who is holding her five-month-old daughter. Accompanying her was Lucas, age 2. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_The-Brevik-family-of-Columbus-at-the-LMC-Maple-Syrup-Festival.jpg Dining at the Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival were Columbus residents Jerry Brenik and his daughter Kristi Kline who is holding her five-month-old daughter. Accompanying her was Lucas, age 2. Mike Ford makes sassafras tea at the LMC Maple Syrup Festival. He has made the tea for the event for 36 years and makes it from the roots of the sassafras from the camp trees. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Mike-Ford-makes-Sassafras-tea.jpg Mike Ford makes sassafras tea at the LMC Maple Syrup Festival. He has made the tea for the event for 36 years and makes it from the roots of the sassafras from the camp trees.