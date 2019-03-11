MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

March 4-10
Assist other Agency, Road 40, North Bloomfield.
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington.
Vandalism, Road 21, Peru.
Vandalism, Road 166, Lincoln.
Assist other Agency, Road 166, Lincoln.
Theft, Road 38, North Bloomfield.
Theft, Road 15, Bennington.
Suspicious person, Edison.
Assist other Agency, Road 242, Perry.
Theft, SR 229, Peru.
Alarm, Cardington.
Suspicious person, Edison.
Harassment, Road 21, Westfield.
Vandalism, Road 159, Lincoln.
Suspicious person, SR 61, Bennington.
Domestic, Road 165, Lincoln.
Juvenile complaint, Road 58, Congress.
911 hangup, Road 179, Harmony.
Assist other Agency, I-71, Harmony.
Assist other Agency, Road 37, North Bloomfield.
Private property crash, Road 106, Gilead.
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington.
Assist other Agency, Road 198, South Bloomfield.
Harassment, SR 97, Troy.
Animal call, Road 25, Harmony.
Theft, SR 229, Bennington.
Stolen vehicle, Road 199, South Bloomfield.
Burglary, Chesterville.
Theft, Road 173, Harmony.
Missing person, Road 165, Lincoln.
Lockout, Edison.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 204, South Bloomfield.
Burglary, SR 42, Gilead.
Burglary in progress, SR 97, Troy.
Theft, Fulton.
Harassment, SR 97, Troy.
Vandalism, Chesterville.
Domestic, Road 55, Troy.
Domestic, Road 49, North Bloomfield.
Theft, Road 59, Canaan.
Theft, SR 656, South Bloomfield.
Theft, SR 19, Congress.
Suspicious vehicle, Cardington.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Franklin.
Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin.
Burglary, Cardington.
Stolen vehicle, Road 170, Bennington.