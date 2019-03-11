Farm Bureau plans appreciation breakfast

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Farm Bureau will celebrate Ag Week, local farmers and our rural community with its Member Appreciation Breakfast on March 23.

The public is invited to meet with Morrow County Farm Bureau volunteers and local farmers and join for table-top discussions and fellowship.

We will be serving 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Handlebar Ranch, 6695 County Road 76, Mount Gilead. The menu includes french toast sticks, ham, biscuits & gravy, potatoes, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee.

Reservations are due by March 13. The price will be $3 for Farm Bureau members, $7 for non-members. If you become a member that morning, your breakfast will be free. You can also renew your membership at the event.

“We know that food and fiber doesn’t just arrive at the grocery or clothing store…or magically appear on our dinner table or in our closet. There’s an entire industry dedicated to providing plentiful and safe food for consumption. We rely on agriculture for the very necessities of life. And it’s not just the farmer who makes our food possible. The entire agriculture industry, all the way to the grocery store, are vital links in a chain that brings food to every citizen — and millions of people abroad,” a news release states.

To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, visit morrow.ofbf.org or “like” them on Facebook.