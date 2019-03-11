Johnsville house catches fire

JOHNSVILLE — The Johnsville Fire Department responded to a large house fire at 7480 Country Road 242 last week.

The fire began about 8 p.m. March 4. Firefighters from Troy Township, Mount Gilead, Fredericktown, and Lexington responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The cold temperatures proved a challenge for firefighters with ice forming on hoses and equipment.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter responded to the fire, providing assistance for the immediate needs of the home’s resident, including temporary lodging, food and clothing.

“We’re deeply saddened for those who were impacted by this fire,” said Todd James, Executive Director, North Central Ohio Chapter. “As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”

The Johnsville Fire Department responded to the third working fire within a week. The department had 10 firefighters respond, along with mutual aid from Fredericktown and Troy Fire departments.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, with no injuries.

