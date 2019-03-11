COMMUNITY CALENDAR

March 14

Pound Fitness Class, Selover Public Library, Thursdays beginning March 14, 6:30 p.m. $5 drop-in fee due to instructor. Bring a yoga mat and water.

March 15

Sacred Hearts Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. Menu: fried/ baked fish or mac & cheese, cole slaw or salad, french fries, drink. Bake Sale and desserts are additional. Adults $9; seniors $6; 12 and under $5.

March 17

Rehearsals for the Key Ministries cantata, “The Day He Wore My Crown,” will begin at 2 p.m. at the Cardington Church of the Nazarene. All who love to sing, bass, tenor, alto and/or soprano are invited to join the choir, directed by Belva Bowers of Cardington. The cantata will be presented on Palm Sunday, April 14, at the church. Additional rehearsals will be announced during the first one.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center program on “Seeds and Soils,” 2 p.m. Carri Jagger from OSU Extension and Matt Stooksbury from Morrow Soil and Water will be presenting the timely program.

March 18

The Tomorrow Center monthly meeting, 4:30 p.m.; Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168. The meeting is open to the public.

Marengo Seniors Carry-In at the Legion Hall in Marengo, noon. Bring a side dish or a dessert. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

American Red Cross has 2 local Blood Drives: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314, Shauck. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Gilead Friends Church, 4863 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 19

Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting, 3:30 p.m., 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead; phone 740-397-8787, extension 108.

March 20

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m., chicken casserole, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert, drink. $8 per person; No charge for children 10 and under. Dine in or carry-out available.

March 21

Scratch Programming: Story Telling. Cardington Lincoln Public Library. The Scratch programming language introduces children and adults to the world of computer programming. Design your own virtual world with interactive themes designed to help beginners become comfortable with code; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free, but you must call the library at 419-864-8181.

Thursday Night Bingo at Perry Cook Library. Prizes will be white elephant gifts.The library will supply some prizes, but you can bring along items, too. Limited to adults; 6-7:30 p.m.; 7406 County Road 42, Johnsville.

March 23

Spaghetti dinner hosted by the Mount Gilead cross country and track teams. Benefits summer camp and seasonal costs. Dinner includes- salad, bread, drink and dessert; Mount Gilead High School cafeteria, 5-8 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out available.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

