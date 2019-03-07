Mount Gilead board of education sets special meeting Tuesday

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at the Board Office located at 145 N. Cherry Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

The purpose of the meeting is to enter into executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual.

The Board may take action on employment contracts, other employee compensation, cost reductions and other business relative to management of the district.