First run for MCAT bus route

A dozen Chamber of Commerce members and county officials took a ride on the first official run of the Edison- Mount Gilead-Cardington bus route last Friday morning, March 1.

The ride-a-long opened the first official week for Morrow County Area Transit, which is the new public transportation system for Morrow County.

Brenda Harden was glad to see that almost every stop in the circuit or “Deviated “ Route had a covering, awning or overhanging roof for riders to wait at the stop. The bus stopped at six planned pick-up points that include: Edison Quick Stop, Morrow County Hospital, Kroger, County Courthouse (north side,) Joe’s True Value Parking lot in Mt. Gilead and Cardington United Methodist Church.

MCAT Director, Carrie Watson explained that two buses operate on the circuit “Deviated Route.” They run on the route with one half hour frequency. The route is called “Deviated” because it allows for deviations from the route to accommodate specific pick-up and drop-off locations for customers.

Requests for deviations from the route must be asked for two days in advance. Less than two days will double the standard fees. The fare allows travel anywhere on the route and within one mile of the route with two days’ notice for $1 per one-way boarding trip.

Rides will be free from March 1 through Aug. 31. Rides can also be scheduled on buses anywhere in the county with a two-day advance notice.

The scheduled rides are on separate buses from the Deviated Route. Fees for these scheduled rides vary from $2 to $ 4, depending on the distance. The exact fare is required since drivers don’t make change.

Rides scheduled around the county outside of the regular circuit Deviated Route are measured from the monument at the Mount Gilead square. Within a 2-mile radius the fare one-way is $2. Within 2-10 miles in the county the fare one-way is $3. To travel more than 10 miles in the county the fare is $4 one-way. Watson asks that you call the county for details on out of county rides.

For details, questions and to schedule rides, you can reach MCAT office at 419-864-3500 or toll-free 833-864-3500. Brochures with details will be at various locations around the county and at the Morrow County Sentinel office at 46 S. Main Street in Mount Gilead.

Route of the Morrow County Area Transit system. Commissioner Warren Davis cuts the ribbon as Chamber members prepare to go on the first ride for the Edison, Mount Gilead, Cardington bus route. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel