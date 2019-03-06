Cardington FFA feeds teachers

CARDINGTON — Teachers at the Cardington-Lincoln Schools are always helping with FFA activities. They support them by doing things like accommodating students when they miss school for an FFA activity and helping set up and clean after events.

For this, the chapter is very grateful to the faculty staff and wanted to do something for them.

The Cardington FFA officers prepared a breakfast for the high school and middle school staff. The menu included french toast, bacon, sausage, eggs, fruits and beverages. That same day, during school hours, the chapter hosted their annual Ag Ball game versus the teachers, but played volleyball instead of basketball.

They played three sets and though the teachers continued their winning streak the students won one set. Termed a successful day, the students are hoping to finally beat the teachers next year.

Cardington faculty and FFA students after a game of volleyball. Courtesy Photo