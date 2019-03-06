Nominations sought for Tucker Award

The Dr. Nathan Tucker Award is presented to an individual annually by the Village of Mount Gilead Council.

You should describe in 300 words or less the Nominee’s activities and contributions to Mount Gilead which have led to the betterment of the village. The person you are nominating is one who cares about others and goes above and beyond to make Mount Gilead a great place to live.

Nominations must be postmarked by June 7, 2019.

Please include your name and address and the phone number you may be reached at if additional information is needed. Please mail to: Village of Mount Gilead-Award, 72 W. High St., Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338, or email to administrator@mountgilead.net.

The winner is announced and recognized at the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Rosemary Levings won the award in 2018.