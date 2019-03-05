Gospel Chalk Art featured at church

SPARTA — Evangelist Gary Bill will preach at Morrow Bible Church, March 16-20.

In addition to his Bible-preaching, Evangelist Bill will give several Gospel Chalk Art presentations throughout the meetings. These artistic presentations vividly illustrate Biblical truth along with preaching and music.

There will be a youth activity at the church on Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. After games and dinner, Pastor Bill will give the first Gospel Chalk Art presentation.

He will preach during Sunday services on March 17 at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday weekday services will be at 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Gary Bill was raised in a non-Christian home. His life took the path of least resistance and self-indulgence after his dad left home. At the age of 20, Gary Bill heard the gospel in a gospel meeting that his brother had led him to.

Gary graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a B.S. degree in agriculture. The Lord called him to preach in 1978 and Gary later graduated from Bob Jones University with a M.A. in Pastoral Studies.

He has served in evangelism and pastoral ministry for over 30 years. Gary and his wife Claudia have been married for 43 years. They have two adult children and several grandchildren.

Morrow Bible Church is located at 423 County Road 204 (near the intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles Southwest of Sparta). For transportation or additional information, call the church office, 740-625-5542 or e-mail office@morrowbiblechurch.org.

Visit www.morrowbiblechurch.org for information.

BILL https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Gary-Bill.jpg BILL