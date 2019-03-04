MG Middle School receives 3rd Momentum Award

Mount Gilead Middle School has earned the state’s Momentum Award for student growth for the third consecutive year.

Principal Jon Grega said the Middle School is one of 84 schools, out of 5180 schools, that have received this award three or more times. This means that only 1.6 percent of schools in the State of Ohio have achieved what Mount Gilead Middle School has done.

According to the 2017-2018 Ohio Department of Education Report Card, Mount Gilead Middle School students received an “A” for all value-added categories. Grega said this means that students are successfully growing academically by more than one year when compared to past student performance. Thanks to the diligence of teachers, the effectiveness of hybrid instruction and the hard work of students, Mount Gilead Middle School continues to find success.

Grega notes that success such as this comes for a variety of reasons, not all of which are based in an academic course. The school listed the following 11 positive changes have taken place at the middle school, during the three years they have earned the Momentum Award: the continuation of hybrid learning practices, the addition of Builders Club, environmental club and robotics club, boys KMAC basketball champions, girls KMAC basketball season champions, distinguished boys/girls track honors, distinguished boys/girls cross country honors.

Other accomplishments include: honored art students in Annual Young People’s Art Exhibition, building of an outdoor classroom (with donations,) building of MGMS PRIDE program/Hall decorations (with donations) PBIS State Bronze Award for the PRIDE Program and Kids to Park grant winner.

Grega emphasized that success comes when you combine all of the parts that make the greater whole. He thanked all who continue to support teachers’ and students’ efforts in making MGMS the best it can be.

Mount Gilead Middle School students work on several tasks in their Outdoor Classroom. The Outdoor Classroom was made possible with donations. Courtesy Photos