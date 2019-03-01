Consolidated Co-op, CoBank aid non-profits

MOUNT GILEAD — Through an annual grant-matching program offered by CoBank, called “Sharing Success,” Consolidated Cooperative has awarded donations to three area non-profit agencies in the co-op’s service territory.

Local grant recipients for CoBank’s Sharing Success Program in 2018 are:

• $4,000 to Maryhaven, where funds will be used in the opiate addiction program.

• $3,000 to Fresh Faith, for security lights for the parking area.

• $3,000 to Morrow Little Theatre, for purchase of a covered or enclosed trailer to haul sets to and from shows and events.

CoBank serves rural infrastructure providers throughout the nation, including Consolidated Cooperative. The cooperative bank launched Sharing Success several years ago to help fulfill an ongoing mission to service rural America and build vibrant communities across the country.

“Consolidated is pleased to aid community organizations through this generous matching grant program offered by CoBank,” said Consolidated’s Pam Hawk, who oversees marketing and human resources.

“We have a single purpose at the co-op, and that is to serve our members in ways that improve their quality of life. The Sharing Success program is yet another tool we can use to support the community.”

Each year, the bank sets aside $3 million to fund the program, which matches contributions made by its customers, such as Consolidated Cooperative, to local charitable organizations of their choice. CoBank recognizes that its customers often know best where funding can most effectively benefit their communities, a news release states.

