Red Cross: Severe shortage of type O blood

The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors — as well as eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types — to give now to ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted this winter.

Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type, helping patients facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies every day. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Having a readily available blood supply is critical for patients like Luna Giles, who at the age of 1 1/2 has already underwent two heart surgeries and required over a dozen transfusions.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Recent snowstorms and severe weather in many parts of the country have forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Individuals of all blood types — especially type O — are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Mount Gilead

March 11: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St.

March 16: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gilead Friends Church, 4863 U.S. 42.

March 26: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mountt Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia Street.

Johnsville

March 16: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314.

Sparta

March 8: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Highland High School, 6505 SR 229.

March 8: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Highland High School, 6505 SR 229.