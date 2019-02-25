COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Feb. 28

United Way Radiothon, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Howard Hanna RealCom, 16 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. Broadcast on Classic Rock, 95.1. Call 1-866-596-7788. Goal is to raise $30,000 for United Way of Morrow County.

March 2

Free Fresh Produce Distribution 1st Saturday of each month. North Woodbury Alliance Church, 6385 State Route 314; 11 a.m. Brought to you by the Columbus Mid Ohio Food Bank and Johnsville Mennonite, Johnsville Grace UMC, Steam Corners UMC, North Woodbury Freewill Baptist, Pleasant Grove Church of Christ and North Woodbury Alliance Church; 419-362-6781. Must be income eligible and bring photo ID.

March 6

Knot Tying Basics, March 6, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Open to all ages. No registration needed. Young children must be accompanied by an adult.

March 8

Teddy Bear Sleepover, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. For ages 4-8. Call the library at 419-768-3431 to sign up by March 5. Children and stuffed animals party together and then the stuffed animals stay to party all night at the library.

American Red Cross Blood Drive. Highland High School. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Held in memory of Ryder Steck and Michael Viola.

March 9

Chili Cook-off and Bake-off at Seniors on Center in Mount Gilead. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Show Choir will sing and DJ Roger Wren will emcee. Silent auction of local business items and baked goods. For information call the Community Center at 419-947-2100.

March 10

The 44th annual Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pancake and sausage brunch will be served in the Cedar Lodge. The brunch will cost $8 for adults and $5 for youths, 3 to 9 years old. All funds support sending a kid to camp. The camp is located on State Route 61, seven miles south of Mount Gilead. For information, call 419-864-8030.

March 11

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will host their second GriefShare Group at 6:30 p.m., in Fellowship Hall. GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group. For information or to register for the program, contact Kathy at 419-468-7977, Mary at 419-845-3195 or the church office at 419-468-4557.

March 17

Rehearsals for the Key Ministries cantata, “The Day He Wore My Crown,” will begin at 2 p.m. at the Cardington Church of the Nazarene. All who love to sing, bass, tenor, alto and/or soprano are invited to join the choir, directed by Belva Bowers of Cardington. The cantata will be presented on Palm Sunday, April 14, at the church. Additional rehearsals will be announced during the first one on March 17.

March 18

The Tomorrow Center monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The meeting is open to the public.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

