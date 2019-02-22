High wind watch Sunday morning through Monday morning

CLEVELAND — A high wind watch remains in effect for this area, from 4 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday. Strong westerly winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

A High Wind Watch means there is potential for damaging winds to develop. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Begin preparation to secure property if necessary and monitor the forecast for possible high wind warnings.