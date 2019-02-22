LaRosa speaks at Lincoln Day Dinner

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Republicans came together for a night of good food and a little political fun at the Lincoln Day Dinner this year. Dixie Shinaberry, was the Master of Ceremonies for the night and welcomed everyone to the event held on Feb. 18 at Seniors on Center.

Dan Osborne did the introduction of elected officials and recognition of candidates. A Special acknowledgement was given to Larry Harden by Auditor, Pat Davies recognizing him as The 2018 Outstanding Republican Women’s Associate member.

Congressman, Troy Balderson introduced guest speaker, Frank LaRose, who took office as Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State on Jan. 14t. Prior to being elected to statewide office, he served two terms in the Ohio Senate representing the 27th Senate District in Northeast Ohio.

LaRose advised as Ohio’s Secretary of State he is trying to do his part to deliver a thriving democracy and a prosperous economy.

In his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer, he is working to ensure Ohio’s elections are both secure and accessible. He is also supporting Ohio entrepreneurs as the sole authority to receive and approve articles of incorporation for Ohio businesses. In the legislature, LaRose spearheaded efforts to increase government transparency and efficiency particularly in area of elections administration and regulatory reform.

A membership drive was organized at the event by the Morrow County Republican women and the Morrow County Republican Century Club. hors d’oeuvres were provided by The Town Pump in Mount Gilead and the dinner was catered by Special Occasions of Upper Sandusky.

Additionally, a raffle was held to benefit “Morrow Counties Caring America Project.”