Chamber, Consolidated honor students

CARDINGTON — Consolidated Cooperative and the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau honored two students at is Feb. 19 luncheon.

Desiree Jaynes is a senior and has attended the Tomorrow Center for the past four years.

Tomorrow Center Community liaison Susie Sexton said that Desiree is 17 years old and is scheduled to graduate in May, one year early. She lives in Johnsville with her parents and brother.

Desiree enjoys cooking, spending time in nature and with her family, as well as caring for her dogs.

In addition to her classes, she works an average of 25 hours per week for the Goodwill student employment program at the Tomorrow Center in the food service department. Her supervisor describes her as a kind, caring and focused young lady.

Her plans for the future include earning a bachelors degree in psychology or criminal justice, with the goal of becoming a police officer.

“The the staff of Tomorrow Center admire Desiree’s work ethic, kindness and her drive. We are very proud to vote her as our student of the month,” Sexton said.

Aubrey Curtis is a senior at Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Shool representative Shannon Byerly said that Aubrey Curtis represents Cardington in the best possible ways. She does an excellent job of balancing academics, activities and leadership.

“She is an outstanding lady inside and out,” Byerly said.

Some community, extra-curricular activities listed for Curtis are Chairman of Community Service Committee for FFA and Food Pantry and mission trips with Cardington First United Methodist Church.

She is a member of National Honor Society, a class officer and is taking college classes. She plans to attend Ashland University and major in mathematics.

Chamber of Commerce member and Cardington Public Library Director Lisa Murray is delighted to see Curtis receive this award. Murray said she is a lifelong library patron who has been coming into the library since she was a pre-schooler in story hour.

“Aubrey has been on the ‘A’ honor roll all through school,” Murray said.

The Chamber of Commerce Student if the month award is sponsored by Consolidated Cooperative and is given to students in all four Morrow County high schools.

Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month Desiree Jaynes with Brad Ebersole of Consolidated Cooperative. Brad Ebersole of Consolidated Cooperative presents the Chamber Student of the Month award to Cardington-Lincoln High School senior Aubrey Curtis.