Billboard to highlight message of underage drinking

MOUNT GILEAD — Proms and graduations are coming up quickly.

The Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention (DAAP) coalition met Thursday for lunch to discuss various efforts, including the Parents Who Host Lose The Most initiative.

“Yard signs and posters are being put together to be distributed,” Morrow County DAAP coordinator Ashley Glass said.

“Highland High School also is working on a billboard that will be at the (Routes) 61 and 42 split in April.”

Parents Who Host, Lose the Most: Don’t Be a Party to Teenage Drinking educates parents about the health and safety risks of providing alcohol to teenagers and increases awareness of and compliance with underage drinking laws.

In other business:

• The group is a part of Sober Truth, which involves educating local servers on the dangers of selling alcohol and tobacco to minors. This was done last year in Morrow County.

• Drug take back event is Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Mount Gilead Kroger parking lot. Those with unwanted or outdated prescription drugs should bring them to the site. This is done twice a year locally.

• The next meeting of the DAAP coalition is at noon May 16 at the Library Annex, 35 E. High St., Mount Gilead.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_DAAP-logo.jpg