Cardington council OKs finances

Finances were the major topic when Cardington Village Council met Monday, Feb. 18.

During the 55-minute session council gave a first reading to an ordinance adopting a permanent budget for 2019. This includes the official certificate of estimated resources for the budget year beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

A first reading was also given an ordinance making permanent appropriations and other expenses for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed each of the ordinances with council members.

Given council’s approval were an ordinance authorizing the appropriations and supplemental appropriations transfer from income tax fund to the general fund and was included in the temporary budget for 2019. Also approved was an ordinance authorizing the transfer of funds from the income tax fund to the street fund. This was included in the temporary budget for 2018.

• Fry said the bills to be paid totaled $35,226.35 and payment was approved by council.

Fry said the audit officially began Feb. 14, 2019, with the estimated completion date July 31, 2019.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department had received a grant in the amount of $4,200 to pay for the department’s Marx radios to be used this year.

A third and final reading was given an ordinance approving the requested application to rezone a North Marion Street parcel from existing residential (R1) to residential (R3).

• Approved was a resolution that accepts the recommendation of the village administrator to enter into a contract with OHM advisors for the completion of the Maxwell Park pavilion in accordance with the ODNR Nature Works Grant. This grant project is in the amount of $2,500.

• Council agreed to set June 8, 2019 as the village’s garage sale day and June 15 as Clean-Up Day. They also agreed to a first time Fall Clean-Up Day on Oct. 12.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported the monthly water loss was 7.4 percent, which was well under the 15 percent maximum.

• Councilman Jim Morris complimented the street department for clearing the streets during the recent snow storms.

• John Nippert, council president, presided in the absence of Mayor Susie Peyton.