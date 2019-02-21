Key Club inducts 8 members

MOUNT GILEAD — On Feb. 14, the Mount Gilead High School Key Club inducted eight new members bringing its total membership to 21.

The Key Club members work with the Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club to bring positive change to the community through service.

President Joslin McDonald said, “Being in Key Club has helped me build new friendships and become closer to my community here in Morrow County. Because of Key Club I have learned how important service truly is and while being a part of it, I have met a ton of amazing people that I probably wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

This school year the members have hosted Trunk or Treat at the high school, visited a local nursing home, adopted a family for Christmas, and raised money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.